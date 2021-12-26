WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0013

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003887 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.73 or 0.00420408 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

