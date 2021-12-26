Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $562,440.91

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $562,440.91 and $94,862.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,287.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.58 or 0.08096678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00309535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.00900050 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00074992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.19 or 0.00415995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00254340 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.