WorkQuest Token Market Capitalization Hits $802,149.71 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $802,149.71 and $245,800.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,042,655 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

