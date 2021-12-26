Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $473,053.09

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $473,053.09 and approximately $3,646.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $7.21 or 0.00014151 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.80 or 0.07960454 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,856.85 or 0.99818515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

