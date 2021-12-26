Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $361.74 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $694,910.35 and approximately $5,823.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $361.74 or 0.00719096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.31 or 0.08049455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,258.15 or 0.99906148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

