Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $435,041.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.61 or 0.07967244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,632.45 or 0.99910920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00073545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00053563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.