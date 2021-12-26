Yield Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $582,427.15 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $582,427.15 and approximately $35,970.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars.

