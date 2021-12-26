YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $84,771.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

