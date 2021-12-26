yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Billion

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.68 billion and $159,238.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,834,542 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

