Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to post sales of $8.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 million and the highest is $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $31.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.66 on Friday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

