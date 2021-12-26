Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%.

Shares of IMAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 93,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -1.81. IMAC has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IMAC by 1,145.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 509,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IMAC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC during the third quarter worth $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in IMAC by 148.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

