Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. 401,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -469.89 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $54.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $997,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 290,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

