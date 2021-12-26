Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,442. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 762,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

