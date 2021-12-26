Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report $3.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

