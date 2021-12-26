Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

