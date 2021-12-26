Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $396.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $396.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $375.61 million and the highest is $416.40 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $383.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

RBA stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.