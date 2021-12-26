Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.82. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Stride by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Stride by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Stride by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 183,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

