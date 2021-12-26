Zacks: Analysts Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Carriage Services reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSV. B. Riley raised their price target on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. 255,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

