Zacks: Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.84). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 236,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,856. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $113.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.