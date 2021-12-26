Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report $552.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.18 million and the lowest is $549.90 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $523.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $10,735,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $10,371,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 678,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 343,605 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

