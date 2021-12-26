Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.99 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CMAX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74. CareMax has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,718,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,114,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

