Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 19,619.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 91.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 816,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 389,871 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the third quarter valued at about $1,715,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58. Latch has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

