Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

ORN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 million, a P/E ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Orion Group by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 474,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Orion Group by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Orion Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Orion Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

