Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

PENN stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 19.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

