Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,064. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.