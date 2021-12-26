Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 693,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,932. NOW has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $946.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

