Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0010

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $510,832.00 and $6,086.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00061169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.09 or 0.07934198 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,892.86 or 0.99773832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

