ZEON Trading Up 92.8% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. ZEON has a total market cap of $49.24 million and approximately $184,015.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 92.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

