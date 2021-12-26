ZeroSwap (ZEE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $536,921.00

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $16.76 million and approximately $536,921.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap's official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap's official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

