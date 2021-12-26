ZINC Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $32,588.58 and $111.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007429 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

