ZKSwap Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $78.34 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

