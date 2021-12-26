ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Capitalization Tops $77.69 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $77.69 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.50 or 0.07939381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,923.97 or 0.99964026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00053451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

