-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DRRX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.00. 678,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

