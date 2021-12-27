$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOL. Roth Capital decreased their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 178.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL opened at $6.04 on Monday. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $421.28 million, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 2.42.

ReneSola announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

