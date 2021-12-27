-$0.05 EPS Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

WTTR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 177,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,963. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $696.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.73.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 176,866 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 46,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners II GP L.P. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

