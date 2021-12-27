$0.07 EPS Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $854.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. Digi International has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Digi International by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Digi International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Digi International by 131.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 32.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

