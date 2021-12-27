-$0.16 EPS Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of INTZ opened at $3.89 on Monday. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,593,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,157 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

