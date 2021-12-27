-$0.16 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OSUR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.20. 458,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,511. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $662.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of -0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

