$0.31 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $51.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

