$0.44 EPS Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.53. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $77.91 on Monday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.59.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

