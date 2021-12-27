-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CYCC opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.