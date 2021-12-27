$0.82 EPS Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.69. 72,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,237. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $49.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

