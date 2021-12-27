$0.83 EPS Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.60. 60,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,700. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

