-$0.84 EPS Expected for Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) to post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67).

Several analysts have weighed in on XLO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ XLO opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 538,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,716.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

