-$0.92 EPS Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.95). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 196.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMO stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

