$0.97 EPS Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.04. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 203.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 767,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,271. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.30. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

