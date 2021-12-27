$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 946.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 340,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 307,511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vertiv by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

