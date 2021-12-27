$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $1.99. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 264,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,160. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $107.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $98.37.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,387,355. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

