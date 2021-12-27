10,496 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $160.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -401.34 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.10. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski bought 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,690.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 651,274 shares valued at $119,707,060. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.