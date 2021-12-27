$105.07 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report sales of $105.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.60 million and the highest is $105.45 million. Asana posted sales of $68.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $371.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $371.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $496.41 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $508.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.78. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.93 per share, for a total transaction of $24,982,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $259,973,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,652,854. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asana by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

